Ten Most Common Ways Cats Misbehave

A survey in SWNS Digital asked cat owners to list the top ways their cat misbehave. If you have a cat, they might all be familiar.

1. Clawing the furniture.

2. Going nuts all of a sudden, and running around the house for no reason.

3. Jumping up on stuff they're not supposed to... like curtain rods.

4. Bringing a mouse or a bird into the house.

5. Being sneaky and trying to eat food off your plate.

6. Knocking stuff over.

7. Trying to run out the front door as soon as you open it.

8. Clawing your clothes.

9. Sleeping or hiding somewhere odd, so you can't find them and think they're missing.

10. Goiing to the bathroom outside their cat box.