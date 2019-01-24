The Ten Things We Wish We Had Learned in School

How much of what you learned in school do you actually use in the real world? A new survey asked 2,000 people that question, and the average answer was 37%. So, we think about two-thirds of the stuff we learned was basically useless knowledge... like how to determine the area of a circle. Here are ten practical skills we wish we'd been taught instead.

1. Money management and budgeting.

2. How to do your taxes.

3. How to manage your emotional well-being and mental health.

4. Understanding credit cards and student loans.

5. How to negotiate.

6. Time management.

7. How to fix stuff around the house.

8. Relationship and conversational skills.

9. Car repair and car maintenance.

10. How to find a job.

By the way, knowing the area of a circle proves that one 18-inch pizza is more than two 12-inch pizzas. So, there's that... pizza math.