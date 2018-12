Would it be Christmas without at least one emergency run to QT? I think not. So, here are the top 10 things we're most likely to rush out and buy on Christmas.

1. Batteries

2. Milk

3, Bread.

4. Wine.

5. Box of chocolates.

6. Scotch tape.

7. Gravy.

8. Someone's present.

9. Wrapping paper.

10. More food for dinner.

The above survey results were published in The Sun. I would've guessed that Triscuits would be on the list.