That You Should Be Following

Someone on Reddit asked people to name some unwritten rules everyone should follow. One in particular caught my eye because it deals with driving etiquette. So, yesterday I asked traffic reporter Sue Thomas to finish this sentence, "If you borrow someone's car, _________________." She replied, "put some gas in it before you bring it back." Of course, she nailed it! Here are more unwritten rules of life.

1. Don't ask for something if the person has only one of them left, like gum.

2. If you finish a roll of toilet paper, put a new roll on.

3. Don't play music too loud in public. That's what headphones are for.

4. Chew with your mouth closed.

5. Don't start drama at a funeral.

6. If you're borrowing something for a third time, buy one of your own.

7. If someone shows you a photo on their phone, don't swipe left or right to look at other photos, because it's NOT your phone.

8. Let people get off an elevator or train before you get on.

9. Don't leave your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle.