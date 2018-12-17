Thank You St Louis!

Bikes for Tykes benefitting Toys for Tots started cold & soggy Friday night, but, by Sunday afternoon more than 1,850 new bikes, over 1,600 helmets and a 53-foot trailer of toys had been donated. The generosity of St Louisans is amazing! Bikes for Tykes benefitted to the tune of $75,000 that was raised by some tremendous St Louis businesses. I also heard lots of personal stories from donors and volunteers. For instance, USMC Lance Corporal Steven Lohmeyer actually received toys from Toys for Tots as a child growing up in Jennings. He told me this as he assembled a donated bicycle. What a great example of giving back!

In the pic, Trish Gazall and I are among hundreds of bicycles while Greg Hewitt manned the KEZK microphone at Gravois Bluffs on Sunday.

Donations are still being accepted at https://kezk.radio.com/bikes-tykes-2018