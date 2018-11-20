Thanksgiving Dinner for $5 Per Person?

The American Farm Bureau has released its 33rd annual study on how much it should cost to serve Thanksgiving dinner this year. They say you should be able to serve dinner for ten people for just $48.90, or less than $5 per person. That's based on serving turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, milk and coffee. The $48.90 is down 22 cents from last year due to slightly lower prices for turkey. At my house, we also provide wine and beer, so our cost is significantly higher than $5 a person. But, that's OK with me.

On a related note, the TSA is reminding people they can fly with Thanksgiving foods. But things like gravy and cranberry sauce count as liquids, so you should put those in your checked bag.