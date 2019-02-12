There Might Be a "MacGruber" TV Series With the Original Cast

Director and co-screenwriter Jorma Taccone told the Daily Beast he spent several days pitching an 8-episode series to TV big-wigs, but hasn't heard anything back. It's hard to believe there won't be interest because Jorma said he's got the orginal cast on board. The includes Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Maya Rudolph, and even Val Kilmer, who was blown up in the movie. Taccone said, "He'll have half a head."

The 2010 movie was inspired by a recurring Saturday Night Live skit that was a parody of the "MacGyver" TV series.

The pic is Kristen Wiig at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.