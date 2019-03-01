There Will Be Beads!

The biggest event of Soulard Mardi Gras festivities is by far the Bud Light Grand Parade. It steps off tomorrow (3/2) at 11am near Busch Stadium and proceeds south on Broadway all the way to the Anheuser Busch Brewery. Parking in Soulard is reserved for residents, so you may want to take a Metro train or bus to the Civic Center which is near Enterprise Center. From there, you can catch a shuttle to Soulard for a $5 roundtrip. Parking is also available on Laclede's Landing with a shuttle located at 2nd Street and Morgan.

Cans, bottles, coolers, backpacks and bad attitudes are not allowed. Dress warmly because the temperature will be in the 30's all day. Also, try to pace yourself. Be careful with those Hurricanes. They're stronger than they taste!

The Scandeleros play Broadway Oyster Bar from 8am - 2pm for free. Then, the Aquaducks and Jake's Leg turn it up until midnight for $10.