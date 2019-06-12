The Things Dads Really Want for Father's Day

All I want for Father's Day is a Blues' win tonight, but I suppose a phone call from my kids would be nice too! And according to a new survey in the New York Post, a call from the kids is the #1 thing dads really want for Father's Day. Here's the survey results.

1. A phone call from my kids, 47%.

2. A big steak, 41%.

3. Some peace and quiet, 38%.

4. Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.

5. A few beers, 35%.

6. A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.

7. A glass of wine, 34%.

8. To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.

9. A glass of whiskey, 29%.

10. An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.