The Things Dads Really Want for Father's Day

Besides a Blues Win

June 12, 2019
Van Lorenz
All I want for Father's Day is a Blues' win tonight, but I suppose a phone call from my kids would be nice too!  And according to a new survey in the New York Post, a call from the kids is the #1 thing dads really want for Father's Day.  Here's the survey results.

1.  A phone call from my kids, 47%.

2.  A big steak, 41%.

3.  Some peace and quiet, 38%.

4.  Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.

5.  A few beers, 35%.

6.  A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.

7.  A glass of wine, 34%.

8.  To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.

9.  A glass of whiskey, 29%.

10.  An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%. 

