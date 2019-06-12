The Things Dads Really Want for Father's Day
Besides a Blues Win
June 12, 2019
All I want for Father's Day is a Blues' win tonight, but I suppose a phone call from my kids would be nice too! And according to a new survey in the New York Post, a call from the kids is the #1 thing dads really want for Father's Day. Here's the survey results.
1. A phone call from my kids, 47%.
2. A big steak, 41%.
3. Some peace and quiet, 38%.
4. Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.
5. A few beers, 35%.
6. A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.
7. A glass of wine, 34%.
8. To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.
9. A glass of whiskey, 29%.
10. An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.