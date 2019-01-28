Things Kids Are Missing By Growing Up in the Netflix Era

For whatever reason, people are posting about all the things today's kids are missing out on by growing up in the Netflix era. Here are the hightlights.

1. They'll never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break... with a sibling screaming, "It's on" to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time.

2. Waiting to go to the restroom during a commercial, and then have someone steal your seat or take the remote while you were gone.

3. Trying to find a blank tape two minutes before you realize it's on and it needs to be recorded.

4. Having friends on a three-way call so you could all watch the episode together as it aired.

5. Timing it right so your Hot Pocket would be done by the end of the commercial break.

6. Letting the machine get the phone so you wouldn't miss anything.

7. Flipping to see what's on other channels but timing it to get back on your show right as the commercial break ended.

8. Not knowing how it felt to watch 15 minutes of ads for a 30-minute episode.