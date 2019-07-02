Things to Look Forward to in July

Some big movies hit theaters in July including "Spider-Man: Far From Home" opening today (7/2). The live-action "Lion King" comes out July 19th. Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" opens July 26th.

The third season of "Stranger Things" hits Netflix this Thursday. Two other big shows come back on July 26th: "Veronica Mars", and the final season of "Orange is the New Black". July 21st is the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon, so there will be several specials. And "Shark Week" starts July 28th.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up, and it's two days now, on July 15th and 16th.

Of course, the Fourth of July is this Thursday, but there are a few other special days where you might be able to score free food: Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven is July 11th, National French Fry Day is July 13th, National Hot Dog Day is July 17th, and National Ice Cream Day is July 21st.