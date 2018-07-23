The Things that Put Us in a Better Mood

It's Monday, so you may need this.  According to a recent survey, here are the top ten things that put us in a better mood.

1.  Finding money you forgot about, 58% say it helps.

2.  Sleeping in with no alarm, 55%.

3.  Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4.  Someone doing a nice thing for you, 49%.

5.  Petting a dog, 48%.

6.  Doing something nice for someone else, 47%.

7.  Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8.  Taking a long shower, 44%.

9.  Getting a long hug, 42%.

10.  Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.

There are lots of things that can put us in a bad mood these days.  Just go on Facebook for more than ten seconds.  So, I hope the above helps!

