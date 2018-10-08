Things We do to Feel Healthy

Have you ever eaten an entire Imo's pizza in one sitting? I know I have! So, what do you do to keep from going on a guilt-trip? A new survey in the NY Post answered that question. Here are the ten most common things we do to make ourselves "feel" healthy.

1. Eat some extra fruits and veggies.

2. Try to eat less sugar.

3. Buy more fruits and veggies (but not necessarily eat them).

4. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

5. Carry around a reusable water bottle so you'll drink more water.

6. Start planning out your meals.

7. Have a smoothie.

8. Drink tea.

9. Turn off your phone before bed so you'll sleep better.

10. Have a bowl of frozen fruit instead of ice cream.

The survey also found the average person doesn't really start taking their health seriously until they turn 41. There's usually a reason, like a health scare.