Things You're Doing That Upset Your Server

As a former restaurant employee, I found a new survey interesting. Researchers asked food servers to share the things customers do that make them mad.

People who clap when someone drops a platter of plates or glasses.

Parents who forget they have children and let them run amuck.

People who say they know the owner and expect a free drink.

People who whistle, grab, shout or snap their fingers to get a server's attention.

People who eat most of their meal and then demand it be taken off the bill because it tasted bad. And then ask for a doggy bag.

People who camp at their table after the bill is paid. This is especially bothersome during lunch or dinner rush.

In case you're wondering, I saw all of the above occur when I worked as a busboy at a fine dining establishment known as Surrisi's. It was at Page and Woodson in Overland and part of what was then known as the Town 'n Country Mall. Bill the head waiter trained me, and I soon learned it was OK if a customer sent something back, or made an unusual request, as long as they were nice about it. If the diner was demanding or unreasonable, revenge could be exacted in unseen ways. So, be nice to your server!