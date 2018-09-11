Thirsty, Matt?

September 11, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

First baseman Matt Adams was doused with Gatorade after the Cardinals' come-from-behind win over the Pirates last night. Adams hit a dramatic 3-run homer in the bottom of the 8th to turn the game around.   The 8 - 7 victory keeps the Cards in the wild-card playoffs and just 3 and a half games behind the Cubs for first in the NL Central. 

Miles Mikolas gets the ball tonight with first pitch at 7:15.  It's Firefighter Appreciation Night for fans who buy a special theme ticket.  A portion of each ticket sold will go to The BackStoppers. 

LET'S GO CARDS!

