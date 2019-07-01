Three Effective Exercises That Don't Require Equipment

Two excuses for not working out are: "I don't have time" and "gyms cost too much". But according to an expert with the American Council on Exercise in Time, there are three effective exercises that don't require any equipment.

1. Burpees. You start in a standing position, drop down and do a push-up, then pop back up, jump with your hands above your head, and repeat. It works yuour chest, arms, shoulders, core, hips, legs and butt.

2. Mountain climbers. You start in a plank position. Then you bring one knee to your chest, alternate legs, and basically act like you're running place. Again, it hits a bunch of muscles at once, and it's good cardio.

3. Turkish get-ups. This one's harder and you need practice. Start on your back with one hand pointed at the ceiling. Then, without letting it drop, you roll onto your side, plant one foot on the ground, and rise to your feet. It's good for your shoulders and core, and for stabilizing muscles in your back and hips.