Three Things To Do With Leftover Halloween Candy
Besides Eat It
November 6, 2018
Parenting magazine has some strange ideas on what to do with leftover Halloween candy.
1. Bake it into a cake. Peanut butter cups work great in cakes or brownies. Google "Halloween candy cake recipes."
2. Save it for Thanksgiving. Instead of marshmallows on your yams, use candy corn.
3. I like this one. Flavor your vodka by putting a few pieces of candy in a mason jar. Fill it with vodka and put the lid on. In a few days you'll have Skittles vodka.