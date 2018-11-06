Three Things To Do With Leftover Halloween Candy

Besides Eat It

November 6, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Parenting magazine has some strange ideas on what to do with leftover Halloween candy. 

1.  Bake it into a cake.  Peanut butter cups work great in cakes or brownies.  Google "Halloween candy cake recipes." 

2.  Save it for Thanksgiving.  Instead of marshmallows on your yams, use candy corn.

3.  I like this one.  Flavor your vodka by putting a few pieces of candy in a mason jar.  Fill it with vodka and put the lid on.  In a few days you'll have Skittles vodka. 

