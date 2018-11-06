Three Things To Do With Leftover Halloween Candy

Parenting magazine has some strange ideas on what to do with leftover Halloween candy.

1. Bake it into a cake. Peanut butter cups work great in cakes or brownies. Google "Halloween candy cake recipes."

2. Save it for Thanksgiving. Instead of marshmallows on your yams, use candy corn.

3. I like this one. Flavor your vodka by putting a few pieces of candy in a mason jar. Fill it with vodka and put the lid on. In a few days you'll have Skittles vodka.