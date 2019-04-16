Tickets Still Available for Tonight's Blues Game

It's a late start on a school night. I'm sure that's why a lot of tickets remain available for tonight's Blues' game at Enterprise Center. But it is Game 4, Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The home team has lost all three games so far, but hopefully the Blues will reverse that trend tonight. The puck drops at 8:30, and the Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 6:30 in the Anheuser Busch Biergarten just inside the Ford Entrance on 14th Street.

Here's ticket info: https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

In the pic, Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with Vince Dunn (29) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) after scoring a goal during the 3rd period of Sunday night's game.

LET'S GO BLUES!