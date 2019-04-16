Tickets Still Available for Tonight's Blues Game

It's a late start on a school night.  I'm sure that's why a lot of tickets remain available for tonight's Blues' game at Enterprise Center.  But it is Game 4, Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.  The home team has lost all three games so far, but hopefully the Blues will reverse that trend tonight.  The puck drops at 8:30, and the Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 6:30 in the Anheuser Busch Biergarten just inside the Ford Entrance on 14th Street. 

In the pic, Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with Vince Dunn (29) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) after scoring a goal during the 3rd period of Sunday night's game. 

