Time To Clean! America's Spring-Cleaning Habits

Today is the first full day of spring, and a new study in PR Newswire looked at our country's spring-cleaning habits. It seems that 37% of us plan to spend an entire day or more cleaning. Doesn't that sound like fun? Here are more stats from the study.

1. The most common place to start your spring cleaning is the bedroom with 48% of people saying that's where they'll start.

2. 62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they're not using while 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage. I'm with the garage folks. It's been a LONG time since I was able to park my car in there!

3. 34% said living with someone who's tidy is very important to them.

4. One of the top things we'd like to do is turn a room into a home office.

5. The top things we think we can sell when spring cleaning are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

6. 70% of us feel a sense of accomplishment after we clean.