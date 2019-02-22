Today is Jimmy Buffett's Favorite Day of the Year

It's High On My List Too

February 22, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Today is the day when it's OK to have a generous cocktail or two for lunch because it's National Margarita Day.  If lunch is out of the question, have a margarita before dinner tonight.  If you're going out, I'm sure you'll find margarita specials at many restaurants.  Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Watson has them for $2 all day.  If you're staying in, here's a good margarita recipe:  2 oz Tequila, 1 oz Lime juice, 1 oz Cointreau.  Rub the rim of the glass with a lime slice so that the salt sticks to it.  Shake the other ingredients with ice and carefully pour into the glass.  Garnish with a lime slice. 

It's pretty cool that National Margarita Day falls on a Friday this year, so, carpe diem!

