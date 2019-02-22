Today is Jimmy Buffett's Favorite Day of the Year

Today is the day when it's OK to have a generous cocktail or two for lunch because it's National Margarita Day. If lunch is out of the question, have a margarita before dinner tonight. If you're going out, I'm sure you'll find margarita specials at many restaurants. Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Watson has them for $2 all day. If you're staying in, here's a good margarita recipe: 2 oz Tequila, 1 oz Lime juice, 1 oz Cointreau. Rub the rim of the glass with a lime slice so that the salt sticks to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice and carefully pour into the glass. Garnish with a lime slice.

It's pretty cool that National Margarita Day falls on a Friday this year, so, carpe diem!