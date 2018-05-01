Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Mark 30th Anniversary With Wedding Pic

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proved that love really can last in Hollywood when they took to social media on Monday to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. The husband and wife both tweeted the same photo, which shows them in 2018 juxtaposed with pics of them at their 1988 nuptials.

30 years on April 30. ‘88 To ‘18. Magic numbers. Hanx and @RitaWilson pic.twitter.com/ZhVISOia6o — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 30, 2018

"Thirty years on April 30. ‘88 To ‘18. Magic numbers. Hanx and @RitaWilson," the 61-year-old Hanks captioned the image, while 61-year-old Wilson wrote, "April 30, 1988-April 30, 2018. Thirty on Thirty. Keeping love alive. Grateful." It appears from the photo that the two posed next to life-sized cutouts of themselves on their wedding day at their anniversary bash, which took place Saturday night in L.A. and was attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Barack and Michelle Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, and Martin Short.