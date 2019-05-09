Tommy Chong Says Felicity Huffman Should Relax

Felicity Huffman may do some time for her role in the college admission scandal. Tommy Chong has some optimistic perspective for Felicity. In a recent podcast, Tommy said, "I want to tell Felicity Huffman to relax. You're going on a mission. I swear to God. There's no punishment in the federal prison. You get a computer. You get a nice comfortable cubicle. You're in there with nice, intelligent people."

Chong spent nine months at the low-security Taft Correctional Institution in Bakersfield, California in 2003 for running a company that sold bongs through the mail.

My question is this: do celebrities get perks that the average Joe doesn't get at a low-security prison?