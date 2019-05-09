Tommy Chong Says Felicity Huffman Should Relax

May 9, 2019
Felicity Huffman may do some time for her role in the college admission scandal.  Tommy Chong has some optimistic perspective for Felicity.  In a recent podcast, Tommy said, "I want to tell Felicity Huffman to relax.  You're going on a mission.  I swear to God.  There's no punishment in the federal prison.  You get a computer.  You get a nice comfortable cubicle.  You're in there with nice, intelligent people." 

Chong spent nine months at the low-security Taft Correctional Institution in Bakersfield, California in 2003 for running a company that sold bongs through the mail. 

My question is this:  do celebrities get perks that the average Joe doesn't get at a low-security prison? 

