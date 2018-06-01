Tonight's Uncorked lineup

Matt Nathanson (pictured above) scored a big hit in 2008 with "Come On Get Higher". Matt and his band played it on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I'm sure you'll hear it tonight. You may even hear Matt's cover of "Laid" by James. He'll take the Bud Light Main Stage at 9pm and be followed by The Plain White T's at 10. I'm sure this group out of Chicago hopes you'll sing along to their Grammy nominated "Hey There Delilah." Other songs you'll recognize include "1234" and "Rhythm of Love."

Kicking off today's lineup is Alexandra Kay at 4pm. She's 26, grew up in Waterloo, Illinois and was a bartender at Syberg's before her music career took off. A Love Electric is a trio out of Mexico City that has played all over the world. A Love Electric takes the Bud Light Main Stage at 6. The Big Rigs are next up at 7. They've come a long way since playing at a birthday party in a tiny STL bar. The Big Rigs will release their second album this summer. At 8pm it's The Verve Pipe's turn. This band broke onto the scene in 1996 with the huge hit "The Freshmen." Brian Vander Ark and the band have released five albums to date.

St Louis Uncorked presented by American Eagle Credit Union is at the newly renovated Kiener Plaza on Market. The event is free to attend with lots of food and beverage options available for purchase. For parking info go to http://www.downtownstl.org/parking/. The official Uncorked After Party is at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark. Bud Light Party Plaza guests will enjoy complimentary admission by showing their Party Plaza credentials.