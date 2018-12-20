Top 12 Christmas Arguments While Visiting Family

Most Christmas celebrations include at least some family bickering, right? The Sun conducted a survey on that subject, and here are the top 12 Christmas arguments we'll have this year.

1. Disagreeing about what to watch on TV, or what movie to go to.

2. Refusing to help with the dishes.

3. The temperature on the thermostat.

4. What time to open presents.

5. Someone drinking too much.

6. How long you have to stay if you're visiting relatives.

7. Running late to stuff.

8. Spending too much or too little on someone's gift.

9. What time to eat Christmas dinner.

10. Phones at the dinner table.

11. Board game arguments.

12. Politics.

Also, 15% of people said the worst part about the holidays is having to pretend you're in a good mood all the time.