Vanity Fair ranked the top animated shows since "The Simpsons" premiered in 1989 and "Family Guy" didn't even make the top 30. Here is the top 10.

1. "South Park"

2. "BoJack Horseman"

3. "Animaniacs"

4. "Clone High"

5. "Daria"

6. "Rick and Morty"

7. "Rocko's Modern Life"

8. "Futurama"

9. "Big Mouth"

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants"

