Top Five Thanksgiving Fails

A new survey in the New York Post found the Thanksgiving fails that happen the most. Here are the top five.

1. Not having all of the cooking done on time.

2. Overcooking the turkey.

3. Not having enough chairs.

4. Forgetting the cranberry sauce.

5. Spilling something on the floor... or a guest.

The survey also uncovered the most common excuses people give when they don't like your cooking. Here are the top three.

1. I'm saving room for dessert.

2. I had a big breakfast.

3. I'm on a diet.

Of course, there's no such thing as "saving room for dessert" because everyone knows it goes into your special dessert stomach, right?