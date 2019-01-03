Top Five Things We Steal From Work

Pens & pencils are pilfered most often

January 3, 2019
A new survey by YouGov asked people if they've ever stolen stuff from work.  Apparently, the supply closet is like a store where everything is free.  Here are the five most common items we steal.

1.  Pens and pencils.  38% of us have stolen them from work.

2.  Note pads and other stationary, 22%.

3.  Printer paper, 18%.

4.  Staplers, 8%.

5.  Food from the kitchen, also 8%. 

Toilet paper just missed the top five at 7%. 

