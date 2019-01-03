Top Five Things We Steal From Work

A new survey by YouGov asked people if they've ever stolen stuff from work. Apparently, the supply closet is like a store where everything is free. Here are the five most common items we steal.

1. Pens and pencils. 38% of us have stolen them from work.

2. Note pads and other stationary, 22%.

3. Printer paper, 18%.

4. Staplers, 8%.

5. Food from the kitchen, also 8%.

Toilet paper just missed the top five at 7%.