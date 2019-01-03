Top Five Things We Steal From Work
Pens & pencils are pilfered most often
January 3, 2019
A new survey by YouGov asked people if they've ever stolen stuff from work. Apparently, the supply closet is like a store where everything is free. Here are the five most common items we steal.
1. Pens and pencils. 38% of us have stolen them from work.
2. Note pads and other stationary, 22%.
3. Printer paper, 18%.
4. Staplers, 8%.
5. Food from the kitchen, also 8%.
Toilet paper just missed the top five at 7%.