The Top Reason Why You Watch YouTube

January 17, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

OK, it may not be the top reason why YOU watch YouTube, but a new study says the top reason people go to YouTube now is to learn new things.  The study done by Pew Research Center says 51% of people say YouTube is very important to them for "figuring out how to do things they haven't done before." 

My bro-in-law Mark watched YouTube to learn how to install a new antenna on a 1985 Honda Accord.  He said the video made the job easy.  Now, the radio works again, and my mother-in-law is very happy! 

Tags: 
YouTube

Trish's Dishes