OK, it may not be the top reason why YOU watch YouTube, but a new study says the top reason people go to YouTube now is to learn new things. The study done by Pew Research Center says 51% of people say YouTube is very important to them for "figuring out how to do things they haven't done before."

My bro-in-law Mark watched YouTube to learn how to install a new antenna on a 1985 Honda Accord. He said the video made the job easy. Now, the radio works again, and my mother-in-law is very happy!