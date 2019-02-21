Top Ten Embarrassing Moments We Deal With
Some of Us More than Others
A new study in The Sun asked people to name the top awkward moments they've had to deal with. You'll recognize some of these.
1. Returning a wave to someone who wasn't actually waving at you.
2. Forgetting your friend's birthday.
3. Misjudging the weather and wearing a sweater on a hot day.
4. Forgetting to charge your phone, so your alarm doesn't go off and you're late.
5. Spilling coffee on a white shirt first thing in the morning.
6. Your umbrella turning inside out on a windy day.
7. Dropping your phone in the toilet.
8. Forgetting your headphones before a long trip.
9. Someone pointing out a tag is still on your clothes.
10. Leaving the house in a rush and then spending the day wondering if you left your stove or curling iron on.
Here are some good ones that missed the top ten: Accidentally texting the person you're gossiping about, losing your balance on a train or bus, and accidentally ending a work call with "I love you."