Top Ten Embarrassing Moments We Deal With

Some of Us More than Others

February 21, 2019
Van Lorenz
A new study in The Sun asked people to name the top awkward moments they've had to deal with.  You'll recognize some of these.

1.  Returning a wave to someone who wasn't actually waving at you.

2.  Forgetting your friend's birthday.

3.  Misjudging the weather and wearing a sweater on a hot day.

4.  Forgetting to charge your phone, so your alarm doesn't go off and you're late.

5.  Spilling coffee on a white shirt first thing in the morning.

6.  Your umbrella turning inside out on a windy day.

7.  Dropping your phone in the toilet.

8.  Forgetting your headphones before a long trip.

9.  Someone pointing out a tag is still on your clothes.

10.  Leaving the house in a rush and then spending the day wondering if you left your stove or curling iron on.

Here are some good ones that missed the top ten:  Accidentally texting the person you're gossiping about, losing your balance on a train or bus, and accidentally ending a work call with "I love you." 

