Top Ten Embarrassing Moments We Deal With

A new study in The Sun asked people to name the top awkward moments they've had to deal with. You'll recognize some of these.

1. Returning a wave to someone who wasn't actually waving at you.

2. Forgetting your friend's birthday.

3. Misjudging the weather and wearing a sweater on a hot day.

4. Forgetting to charge your phone, so your alarm doesn't go off and you're late.

5. Spilling coffee on a white shirt first thing in the morning.

6. Your umbrella turning inside out on a windy day.

7. Dropping your phone in the toilet.

8. Forgetting your headphones before a long trip.

9. Someone pointing out a tag is still on your clothes.

10. Leaving the house in a rush and then spending the day wondering if you left your stove or curling iron on.

Here are some good ones that missed the top ten: Accidentally texting the person you're gossiping about, losing your balance on a train or bus, and accidentally ending a work call with "I love you."