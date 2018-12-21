Top Ten Reasons For Regifting

Did you know "Seinfeld" coined the term "regifter"? How about that? The Mirror polled 2,000 people about stuff they've regifted and why they did it. Here are the top ten reasons.

1. I just didn't like the gift.

2. I couldn't use it in time (things like gift cards and Groupons).

3. I already owned one.

4. I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5. I got too many of them (like five boxes of candy).

6. I regifted to save money on someone else's gift.

7. It didn't fit.

8. I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone important a present.

9. I didn't have space for it.

10. I didn't like the person who gave it to me.