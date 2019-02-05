Top Ten Signs You Are A Workaholic

Almost half of Americans consider themselves to be workaholics according to a new survey in the NY Post. Here are the top ten signs you really are one.

1. You prioritize your work over your personal life. 54% of workaholics said they do.

2. You worry about work during your days off, 51%.

3. You struggle to completely stop working on vacation, 50%.

4. You check your work email at night, 48%.

5. You're often the first person to get to work, and the last to leave, 48%.

6. You feel like you can't take vacation, because you're too busy, 46%.

7. You usually work through lunch, 45%.

8. You feel anxious if you don't check in or know what's happening at work, 45%.

9. Your friends or family say you work too much, 44%.

10. You check your work email first thing in the morning, 39%.