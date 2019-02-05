Top Ten Signs You Are A Workaholic

February 5, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

Almost half of Americans consider themselves to be workaholics according to a new survey in the NY Post.  Here are the top ten signs you really are one.

1.  You prioritize your work over your personal life.  54% of workaholics said they do.

2.  You worry about work during your days off, 51%.

3.  You struggle to completely stop working on vacation, 50%.

4.  You check your work email at night, 48%.

5.  You're often the first person to get to work, and the last to leave, 48%.

6.  You feel like you can't take vacation, because you're too busy, 46%.

7.  You usually work through lunch, 45%.

8.  You feel anxious if you don't check in or know what's happening at work, 45%.

9.  Your friends or family say you work too much, 44%.

10.  You check your work email first thing in the morning, 39%.

Tags: 
workaholic
work

Trish's Dishes