If you haven't done your taxes yet (like me), you might want to check out this list of The Top Ten Signs You Hired the Wrong Tax Preparer.

1. She accepts cash, check or vodka.

2. He proudly informs you that he's the reason IRS agents carry guns.

3. She has you practice running out the back door with her in case the feds show up.

4. When you ask him about a 1099, he says, "What does your weight have to do with anything?"

5. She asks you when Tax Day is.

6. He tells you that you won't have to pay the government a single penny if you agree to join his militia.

7. She thinks a W-2 is what you get when W-1's hook up.

8. He's handwriting your 1040 with a glitter gel pen.

9. She walks in still wearing her Starbucks barista badge.

10. He asks about your assets and then laughs at your answers.