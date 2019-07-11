Top Ten Signs You're Eco-Friendly

A new poll in SWNS found that 76% of us want to be more eco-friendly. Here are the ten most common ways we do it:

1. You recycle.

2. You avoid wasting food.

3. You actively try to reduce your energy consumption.

4. You bring reusable bags to the grocery store.

5. You avoid plastic straws.

6. You turn off the lights when you leave a room.

7. You've switched to LED light bulbs.

8. You avoid plastic water bottles.

9. You donate stuff instead of throwing it away.

10. You have a compost pile.

More ways of being eco-friendly that made the top 20 include buying local produce, doing paperless billing, eating less meat and taking shorter showers.