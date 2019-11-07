What If You Were A Millionaire?

A survey of 55 millionaires in Business Insider asked what are the things they splurge on. Here's the top five:

1. Travel. 60% said they splurged on travel, which was almost twice as many mentions as anything else in the survey.

2. Food. 35% mentioned it and included eating out and cooking at home.

3. Cars. Just 15% said they splurge on cars.

4. Wine. 9% said they spend a lot on drinking and collecting wine.

5. Clothes. Only 7% said they spend a lot on their wardrobe.

Some other things millionaires in the survey said they splurge on are their house, their boats, concerts, golf, sporting events, gadgets and watches.