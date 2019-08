Are you ready to get Kajagoogooed? I get to fire up 102.5 KEZK's Totally 80s Weekend this afternoon (8/30) at 5. And since Monday is Labor Day, you get a bonus day of tuneage from the decade of bold colors, permed hair and shoulder pads. I can't wait!

In the 80s, I had a massive boom box like the one in the pic. It needed EIGHT D-size batteries!