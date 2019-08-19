Trans-Siberian Orchestra is Coming

Christmas Eve and Other Stories is the name of the show that Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring to the Enterprise Center stage December 26th. There are actually two performances planned for 3pm and 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13th at 10am. Starting today, August 19th, the "12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration" begins. Fans can sign up for access to the best tickets for the best price before going on sale to the general public.

https://tso.tmverifiedfan.com/