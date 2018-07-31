This Trick Could Help You Eat Less at Restaurants

Asking for a to-go bag early could help you to not eat so much at restaurants. A new survey concludes that asking your waiter to bring a doggy bag with your food could help you eat less, and maybe even lose weight. You might get a strange look from your server, but so what? The survey found you're less likely to overeat if you know you have the option of taking leftovers home with you. In the study, two groups of women were given the same amount of food. One group was told they could take any leftovers home in a to-go bag, and that group consistently ate less. Apparently, having a doggy bag in front of you while dining is enough of a reminder that you DO NOT have to clean your plate!