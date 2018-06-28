Trick To Get Your Phone Back

You're more likely to lose your phone in the summer than in any other season. But there's a trick you can do that triples your chances of getting your phone back. Put your contact info on your lock screen. A new study backs this up. Researchers left phones in random spots around three cities... New York, L.A. and Atlanta. The phones with contact info listed on their lock screens were three times more likely to be returned.

You can do this on Android phones by going into the Lock Screen or Security section of your settings. If you have an iPhone, you need to download an app called LostFound.