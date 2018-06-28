Trick To Get Your Phone Back

June 28, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

You're more likely to lose your phone in the summer than in any other season.  But there's a trick you can do that triples your chances of getting your phone back.  Put your contact info on your lock screen.  A new study backs this up.  Researchers left phones in random spots around three cities... New York, L.A. and Atlanta.  The phones with contact info listed on their lock screens were three times more likely to be returned. 

You can do this on Android phones by going into the Lock Screen or Security section of your settings.  If you have an iPhone, you need to download an app called LostFound. 

Tags: 
smartphones
lost phones

Trish's Dishes

Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats
WATCH: Dexter Fowler's Daughter Reacts to his Bobblehead
Crazy Things People Sneak Into Movie Theaters

Upcoming Events

03 Jul
JB Blast Jefferson Barracks
19 Aug
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Hollywood Casino Amphiteater
09 Sep
Counting Crows Hollywood Casino Amphiteater
View More Events