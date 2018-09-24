Tyler O'Neill Is Ripped, and Cardinal Nation Loves It!

The Cardinals' sweep of the Giants over the weekend included a walk-off home run by Tyler O'Neill in the bottom of the 10th on Saturday. In addition to dousing him with ice water, Tyler's teammates ripped off his jersey revealing his chiseled (ripped) frame. The other players in the pic are Yairo Munoz (34) and Patrick Wisdom. Fortunately, they let O'Neill keep his pants on. The homer Tyler hit to left was also ripped.

The Cards remain in the postseason picture, but it's tight. There are six regular season games left starting with a big one tonight against the Brewers. Jack Flaherty gets the ball for the Redbirds with a 7:15 first pitch.

Don't forget you can always listen live on our sister station 1120 KMOX - AM for the live broadcast!

LET'S GO CARDS!