UB40 Did Not Get Into A Bar Fight With Brett Kavanaugh

One of the strangest things reported concerning Brett Kavanaugh is that he got into a bar fight with a guy he thought was the singer of UB40, Ali Campbell. The "New York Times" published a police report about the fight in Connecticut following a UB40 concert in 1985. It allegedly started because Kavanaugh thought some random dude was Ali Campbell, and he threw a beer at the guy. Now, the band wants everyone to know they had nothing to do with it. Their rep says, "Obviously there must have been an assault because the police were called and a report was filed. But this is a case of mistaken identity and has nothing to do with UB40." Campbell is reportedly telling anyone who will listen, "It wasn't me!"

UB40 reunited in 2014 and released a new album. "Red Red Wine" remains the band's biggest hit. Ali Campbell has eight children including two with his current wife, Julie.