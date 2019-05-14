Unlikely Hero
Bortuzzo?!
May 14, 2019
St Louis Blues' defenseman Robert Bortuzzo scored his first NHL postseason goal last night and it proved to be the game winner! The Blues beat the Sharks 4 - 2 in San Jose tying the series at one game apiece. Game 3 is tomorrow night at Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 7 and the Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 5. Tickets are available. https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets
In the pic, Bortuzzo celebrates his goal with Oakville's Pat Maroon. I just heard his coach call him Borts. Henceforth, he is Borts!
LET'S GO BLUES!
Don't wear teal.