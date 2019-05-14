Unlikely Hero

Bortuzzo?!

May 14, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

John Hefti/USA Today Sports

St Louis Blues' defenseman Robert Bortuzzo scored his first NHL postseason goal last night and it proved to be the game winner!  The Blues beat the Sharks 4 - 2 in San Jose tying the series at one game apiece.  Game 3 is tomorrow night at Enterprise Center.  The puck drops at 7 and the Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 5.  Tickets are available.  https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

In the pic, Bortuzzo celebrates his goal with Oakville's Pat Maroon.  I just heard his coach call him Borts.  Henceforth, he is Borts!

LET'S GO BLUES!

Don't wear teal.

Tags: 
St Louis Blues
Robert Bortuzzo
Pat Maroon

Trish's Dishes