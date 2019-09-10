U.S. Men's Soccer Match at Busch Tonight

The United States Men's National Soccer team will take on Uruguay tonight at Busch Stadium. It's only the second game played by the U.S. Men's squad in St Louis in the last twenty years. To accomodate a soccer pitch, Busch Stadium's pitching mound and dirt infield have been removed. The game will be played on a surface of grass turf that has just been installed to withstand the stress of soccer cleats worn by professional soccer players. The match starts at 7pm. St Louis natives Josh Sargent and Tim Ream are on the team.

For more info, check this out: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/events/soccer/usa-vs-uruguay?affil...

