U.S. Women's Soccer team to play at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The U.S. Women's Soccer team will take on New Zealand Thursday, May 16, at Busch Stadium. The game is a warm up before this summer's World Cup in France.

Mark your calendar for the Countdown to the Cup VIP Party before the game hosted by our sister station, KMOX.

In the pic, midfielder Carli Lloyd celebrates a goal she scored against Mexico recently.

Click here for more info.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.