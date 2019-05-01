U.S. Women's Soccer team to play at Busch Stadium

See the girls kick grass May 16.

May 1, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Thomas B Shea/USA Today Sports

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The U.S. Women's Soccer team will take on New Zealand Thursday, May 16, at Busch Stadium. The game is a warm up before this summer's World Cup in France

Mark your calendar for the Countdown to the Cup VIP Party before the game hosted by our sister station, KMOX

In the pic, midfielder Carli Lloyd celebrates a goal she scored against Mexico recently. 

Click here for more info.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
Carli Lloyd
U.S. Women's Soccer
Busch Stadium

Trish's Dishes