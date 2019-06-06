Use Any Foreign Currency for New McDonald's Food Items Today

McDonald's is bringing four international food items to their menu this week. They are a bacon Gouda burger from Spain, a tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada, bacon cheese fries from Australia, and a caramel waffle McFlurry from the Netherlands. And today (6/6) between 2:00 and 5:00pm you can buy any of those items at participating McDonald's for ANY foreign currency. It doesn't matter what country it's from or how much you've got. So, even if you've got just one Indonesian rupiah, which isn't worth even a penny, you can trade it for one of the new items. Or, how about those pesos from your Cancun trip? It's time to start digging!