Valentine's Day Trivia

These are all true or false statements with the correct answers at the bottom... and GO!

1. Cupid has a last name. According to Greek mythology, his full name is Cupid Athenos.

2. The most common gift given on Valentine's Day is chocolate.

3. Roses are the type of flower women want the most on Valentine's Day.

4. Valentine's Day is a made-up holiday invented by Hallmark in 1913.

5. In Japan, it's customary for women to give men gifts on Valentine's Day, not the other way around.

1. False. Cupid doesn't have a last name, and he's not Greek. He's Roman. The god of love in Greek mythology is Eros.

2. False. It's flowers. Red roses are the most common type of flower guys buy.

3. True. In a survey last year, 48% of women said it's their favorite type of flower to get on Valentine's Day. Tulips were second.

4. False. Hallmark started selling Valentine's Day cards in 1913, and helped commercialize it. But it's been celebrated since 1537.

5. True. Japanese women have to buy guys chocolate, and men don't have to do anything.