Valerie Bertinelli Hosts Kids Baking Championship

Valerie Bertinelli has proven you can survive marrying a hard-partying rock star. In fact, Bertinelli has thrived. The 59-year-old former wife of Eddie Van Halen and actress/cookbook author/TV Host currently splits hosting duties with Duff Goldman on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship. My wife and I love the show and Valerie's contribution to it. The current season features 13-year-old Tarek Husseini of St Louis. Tarek is one of just six junior bakers left in the competition.

In the pic, Bertinelli is at Food Network & Cooking Channel NYC Wine & Food Festival in October, 2018.