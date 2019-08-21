Valerie Bertinelli Hosts Kids Baking Championship

August 21, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli has proven you can survive marrying a hard-partying rock star.  In fact, Bertinelli has thrived.  The 59-year-old former wife of Eddie Van Halen and actress/cookbook author/TV Host currently splits hosting duties with Duff Goldman on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.  My wife and I love the show and Valerie's contribution to it.  The current season features 13-year-old Tarek Husseini of St Louis.  Tarek is one of just six junior bakers left in the competition. 

In the pic, Bertinelli is at Food Network & Cooking Channel NYC Wine & Food Festival in October, 2018. 

