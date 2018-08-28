Van Is a Schnupon Man All the Way!

August 28, 2018
Van Lorenz
I do the grocery shopping for my family because my wife Joan is a microbiologist at a local hospital, so, she works long hours.  Plus, she does most of the cooking.  Actually, she does ALL of the cooking.  I make coffee and that about does it for my skills in the kitchen.  But my grocery shopping skills have improved dramatically since I got the Schnucks Rewards app on my smartphone. 

I've never been a very good coupon-cutter but my Schnucks app makes it easy with Schnupons.  I just click (clip) on the ones I want and price reductions happen automatically at the register. 

Also our good friends at Schnucks want to give you the chance to win a $100 giftcard! Register HERE and you could be saving money before you know it! 

