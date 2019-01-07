Van's Grandson Meets St. Louis Blues Player Ryan O'Reilly!

January 7, 2019
Saturday night, my son Joe's family was treated to Blues' action by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.  Joe and Carol Anne, Cora, Johnny and Super Thomas watched the game from Ryan O'Reilly's charity suite and even met #90 afterward.   Thomas is only five but has been battling leukemia for over two years. 

O'Reilly isn't just a nice guy.  He leads the Blues in scoring and will represent The Note at the NHL All-Star Game.  He's only been in town since July, 2018, but he's already my favorite player.  I may be a bit prejudiced. 

To learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society click here! 

