Van's Grandson Meets St. Louis Blues Player Ryan O'Reilly!

Saturday night, my son Joe's family was treated to Blues' action by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Joe and Carol Anne, Cora, Johnny and Super Thomas watched the game from Ryan O'Reilly's charity suite and even met #90 afterward. Thomas is only five but has been battling leukemia for over two years.

O'Reilly isn't just a nice guy. He leads the Blues in scoring and will represent The Note at the NHL All-Star Game. He's only been in town since July, 2018, but he's already my favorite player. I may be a bit prejudiced.

