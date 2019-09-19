Vaping Back in the Day

U.S. health officials are urging people to stop vaping until they can figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. Officials say they don't know when the illnesses started, but they do know there has been a marked increase since spring. So, please stop vaping.

Of course, there is a different kind of vaping which poses no health threat. Vicks VapoRub has been around for a long time and has been used for a variety of ailments. When I was a kid, my mom would put it under my nose at bedtime when I had a cold. I wasn't very fond of my VapoRub mustache. She would use it to relieve sinus headaches. I know people who use it to soothe achy muscles, and there are some who claim it helps bug bites and toenail fungus. You can even use it in the shower with Vicks VapoShower. Actually, the combination of a hot, steamy shower with vapor sounds pretty good. Time to go to the store!