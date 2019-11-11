Good Deals Today for Veterans

THANK YOU VETERANS! Here are some of the deals available today (11/11), Veterans Day, for veterans and active military personnel.

1. Restaurants offering free food include Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, Hotshots, IHOP, Golden Corral, Red Lobster and Red Robin.

2. Coffee and donuts. Starbucks is offering free coffee and Dunkin' Donuts is giving away donuts.

3. Great Clips. Anyone who gets a haircut at Great Clips today will get a free haircut card to give to a military member of any branch. Veterans who visit a Great Clips salon today will get either a free haircut or a free haircut card.

4. Stores. Kohl's is offering a 30% discount on purchases today. Home Depot and Lowe's are offering a 10% discount.